Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Homeowner finds naked man in basement, court docs say

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man in Cincinnati is facing charges after he was accused of sneaking into a neighbor’s basement naked, looking for clothes.

According to WXIX, homeowners told police they heard noises coming from the basement while they were on the first floor of their house.

An affidavit says the man identified himself as “Tommy” when they asked who was there.

Witnesses told police Thomas Byers, 40, went into the garage and made his way to the basement. He was allegedly naked and asking for clothing.

“Then he said, ‘I’m not a pervert. Please don’t call the police,’” the homeowner explained. “And then he asked for some clothes.”

They recognized Byers as one of their neighbors and went to get him some clothing. When they returned, Byers was already dressed and holding a garbage bag full of clothes the family had planned to donate to Goodwill.

Byers left through the back door, and the homeowners called the police to report what happened.

According to Hamilton County court records, Byers was charged with trespassing.

The homeowners are shocked by what happened and said it’s something they never would have expected to happen in their neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
UPDATE: LPD searching for Dodge truck, after teen killed on I-44
A Lawton police officer driving by the SE corner of 11th St. and Fort Sill Blvd. noticed the...
UPDATE: LPD identifies “unknown device” found in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department investigated the scene with several assisting agencies.
Lawton intersection open after officials remove unknown device
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The estimated cost would be nearly $1.9 million for items like demolition, site preparation and...
Lawton City Council to consider new conceptual design for Shepler Park Tuesday

Latest News

The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in...
NASA’s new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
11-year-old boy survives lightning strike in Florida
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video from school hall outside Uvalde massacre to be shown
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
The grandmother of a Uvalde shooting victim says the surveillance hallway video should be...
Uvalde shooting victim's grandmother asks for hallway video to be released