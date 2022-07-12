Expert Connections
Lawton fire crews called to same house for fires twice in one day

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews in Lawton were kept busy Monday night as they battled a major house fire near Fort Sill Boulevard.

Crews were actually called out to the scene of 12th and Williams around 9:15 p.m. When crews first got there the house was engulfed in flames. However, according to LFD the home was vacant and thankfully no one was hurt.

Monday night was actually the second time crews were called to that house within 24 hours, the first time was due to an electrical fire.

But with that being said they’re not sure if that’s what started Monday night’s fire, as its still under investigation.

