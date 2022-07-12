Lawton man accused of trafficking drugs and cruelty to animals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man accused of trafficking drugs is also charged with cruelty to animals after police say they found underfed puppies in his home.

Police executed a search warrant at Cameron Pippins’ home last week. Inside they found illegal pills and meth. In addition, they say they found a small group of pit bull puppies in an empty room -- the animals showing signs of starvation and being kept in unsanitary conditions.

Pippins faces several charges including aggravated trafficking of drugs and a felony count of cruelty to animals -- and he’s being held on a 200-thousand dollar bond.

