Local non-profit helping with summertime feeding program

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - For a lot of children, eating at school might be the only time they have access to a hot meal, making summertime feeding programs crucial.

Life’s Hope Inc., a non-profit organization located in Duncan, is working with other non-profits to ensure school programs in the area have access to enough food.

Brent Justus, the president of Life’s Hope Inc., says they have been partnering with ‘Feed the Children’ out of Oklahoma City to help achieve that goal for the past eighteen years.

Last year, they gave away a total of $1.3 million in food items, and have already given away $700,000 worth this year.

“When school gets out for the summertime program, a lot of these kids don’t have anything to eat. So, the Duncan School Program, they feed them hot meals five days a week. We partner with them, so when they feed them during the day we also give them food - this is our third semi. They give away the food so they can have something to eat for supper and on the weekend they send them home with extra food so they can have food for Saturday and Sunday,” said Justus.

With the help of Life’s Hope Inc., close to 700 children in the Duncan area are being fed daily.

