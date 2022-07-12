Expert Connections
Never before seen images of the universe from James Webb Space Telescope

This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured...
This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus.(AP)
By Noel Rehm and Christine Gormley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first full color images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope highlights the deepest and most vibrant photos of the universe ever captured and released. This telescope has been years in the making and its the most powerful telescope in orbit with the ability to see the early universe. A full fleet of photos will be released tomorrow, July 12, 2022.

James Webb Space Telescope is in orbit along with Hubble and when Hubble becomes unreliable James Webb is expected to be its successor. The goal is for the James Webb Space Telescope to take what Hubble has done and go further. There are important differences between the two telescopes. James Webb Space Telescope looks at the universe in at the infrared spectru,m while Hubble shows images in the visible spectrum. In the infrared we can see more stars that weren’t visible with the Hubble telescope. The James Webb Space Telescope can see inside dust shrouds and pick up on more galaxies. The James Webb Space Telescope can also go further back in time due to its bigger mirror than the Hubble telescope.

The James Webb telescope is about 69.5 inches long and 46.5 inches wide. Hubble telescope orbits Earth, but James Webb Space Telescope orbits the Sun, about 932,000 miles away from Earth.

The James Webb Space Telescope captures the deepest infrared image of the early universe ever taken.

James Webb Space Telescope
James Webb Space Telescope(KSWO)

Here is a vibrant photo of Jupiter and one of its moons taken from James Webb Space Telescope.

James Webb Space Telescope NASA
James Webb Space Telescope NASA(KSWO)

