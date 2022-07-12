Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

New charges filed in Lawton drive by shooting that killed one person

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New charges have been filed against the Lawton man accused of firing shots into a home -- killing a woman inside.

Jerremiah McCorkle is now charged with second degree murder in the death of Katie Gonzalez. According to court documents, back in January Mccorkle got into an argument with another woman who lived at the home -- before opening fire into the home later that same night.

Gonzalez was hit by gunfire, and she later died in the hospital.

He’s now being held on a one-million dollar bond.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
UPDATE: LPD searching for Dodge truck, after teen killed on I-44
A Lawton police officer driving by the SE corner of 11th St. and Fort Sill Blvd. noticed the...
UPDATE: LPD identifies “unknown device” found in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department investigated the scene with several assisting agencies.
Lawton intersection open after officials remove unknown device
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The estimated cost would be nearly $1.9 million for items like demolition, site preparation and...
Lawton City Council to consider new conceptual design for Shepler Park Tuesday

Latest News

New charges have been filed against the Lawton man accused of firing shots into a home --...
New charges filed in Lawton drive by shooting that killed one person
The Lawton Correctional Facility is now under lockdown -- in response to a surge in violence
‘Surge in violence’ leads to Lawton Correctional Facility lockdown
The Lawton Correctional Facility is now under lockdown -- in response to a surge in violence
‘Surge in violence’ leads to Lawton Correctional Facility lockdown
A man accused of trafficking drugs is also charged with cruelty to animals after police say...
Lawton man accused of trafficking drugs and cruelty to animals