New charges filed in Lawton drive by shooting that killed one person

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New charges have been filed against the Lawton man accused of firing shots into a home -- killing a woman inside.

Jerremiah McCorkle is now charged with second degree murder in the death of Katie Gonzalez. According to court documents, back in January Mccorkle got into an argument with another woman who lived at the home -- before opening fire into the home later that same night.

Gonzalez was hit by gunfire, and she later died in the hospital.

He’s now being held on a one-million dollar bond.

