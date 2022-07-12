A new safe haven for homeless veterans is one step closer to completion

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Housing Authority has been working on this project for five years. The building being used was the old Armed Forces YMCA but soon, it’ll be a safe place for homeless veterans to sleep, eat and find resources.

The new Veterans Resource Center will be located on the corner of 4th & B avenue.

Jervis Jackson, manager of the Lawton Housing Authority, is a veteran himself.

He said veterans who come through these doors will receive a warm bed, food, clothing, haircuts, showers, and social services. All for free.

“It allows for us to take homeless veterans off the streets immediately put them in the housing here and then connect them with supportive services,” said Jackson.

He said the services they plan to provide will help change lives.

“Services will give them that stability to help them move closer to self sufficiency making it less likely that they will return to this place,” he said.

They partnered with volunteers from Home Depot and soldiers from Fort Sill to put together a swing set, benches, and do some landscaping.

“We do this a lot we’ve done this for the last 15 to 20 years and we do 15 to 20 events a year so we are very excited,” said Rusk.

They have donated over $25,000 in materials to finish the project. Home depot associates came from different areas from across southwest Oklahoma.

“It’s just pretty special to be able to give back it’s very special to be able to have associates come out and volunteer that want to be a part of it too, to where they can get together with associates from other stores,” he said.

Jackson says they hope to open mid-August. One of the best things about this is they plan to transition every homeless veteran into permanent housing within 30 days of their stay.

