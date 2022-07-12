Salvation Army in need of help as assistance requests rise

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As inflation continues to rise people are facing overbearing financial strains - resulting in an increased need for assistance.

The Salvation Army says they’re seeing an increase in request for help with basic necessities.

They say, in the past year, the amount provided to people in need has increased by 100-percent.

Major Raymond Pruitt said they need additional food and monetary donations to continue helping those in need as their pantry is almost depleted.

“As you can see behind me - our food supplies are running low. We have a lot of people who depend on us to be able to help them bridge that gap between being able to put food on the table and paying bill,” Major Pruitt said. “With what we have on hand now we can probably supply 14-to-15 families and after that we would be in a little bit of trouble.”

Non-perishable items and monetary donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army’s local office located on Southwest E Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.