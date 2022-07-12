Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, woman charged with posing as sick Marine vet, to plead guilty

Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran...
Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran will plead guilty.(BDphoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island woman who authorities say pretended to be a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer to fraudulently collect about $250,000 in veterans benefits and charitable contributions has agreed to plead guilty.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 31-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, of East Greenwich, signed an agreement under which she will admit to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals.

Prosecutors say there’s no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the U.S. military. She worked as a social worker at a veterans’ hospital.

Cavanaugh’s attorney said he has no comment on the case at this time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
UPDATE: LPD searching for Dodge truck, after teen killed on I-44
In a letter to Cache Public Schools staff, parents, and local residents, Cache Superintendent...
Cache schools to lose millions due to county mistake
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A Lawton police officer driving by the SE corner of 11th St. and Fort Sill Blvd. noticed the...
UPDATE: LPD identifies “unknown device” found in Lawton
New charges have been filed against the Lawton man accused of firing shots into a home --...
New charges filed in Lawton drive by shooting that killed one person

Latest News

Duncan High get builds new facility
Duncan Public Schools builds new facility
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
Life’s Hope Inc., a non-profit organization located in Duncan, is working with other...
Local non-profit helping with summertime feeding program
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness