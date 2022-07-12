‘Surge in violence’ leads to Lawton Correctional Facility lockdown
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Correctional Facility is now under lockdown -- in response to a surge in violence.
Prison officials say multiple inmates and staff members have been hurt in recent incidents. They add that a large number of weapons have also been found at the facility.
That’s why they say the prison has been moved to lockdown status, during which a full search will be carried out, to remove any weapons or contraband.
