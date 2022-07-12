‘Surge in violence’ leads to Lawton Correctional Facility lockdown

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Correctional Facility is now under lockdown -- in response to a surge in violence.

Prison officials say multiple inmates and staff members have been hurt in recent incidents. They add that a large number of weapons have also been found at the facility.

That’s why they say the prison has been moved to lockdown status, during which a full search will be carried out, to remove any weapons or contraband.

