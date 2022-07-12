Suspect Claims Bigfoot Told Him to Kill Victim

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One suspect is under arrest in connection with a bizarre homicide case near Ada over the weekend, and the reason he’s providing has shocked investigators.

According to the Ponotoc County sheriff’s department, Larry Sanders reportedly admitted to the murder on Saturday.

However, when asked, Sanders said that he believed the victim had, “summoned Bigfoot to come and kill him,” which is why he felt he had to kill the man.

The victim’s body was found on Sunday and later identified as Jimmy Knighten.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.