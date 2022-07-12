Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Toddler killed by dog bite in New Orleans, police say

Police say a 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog in New Orleans.
Police say a 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog in New Orleans.(Source: Gray News)
By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog in the Gentilly Woods area of New Orleans, police said.

The fatal animal attack was reported at 6:46 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 5500 block of Seminary Place, WVUE reports.

Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken by private vehicle for treatment at a hospital, where he later died.

Police did not provide details about the type of dog that inflicted the fatal injury or whether the animal had been taken by animal control personnel. It was unclear from the initial police notice whether the dog belonged to the family of the child.

Police also have not said if any arrests were made in connection to the boy’s death.

The child’s cause of death will be determined through an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, police said.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
UPDATE: LPD searching for Dodge truck, after teen killed on I-44
A Lawton police officer driving by the SE corner of 11th St. and Fort Sill Blvd. noticed the...
UPDATE: LPD identifies “unknown device” found in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department investigated the scene with several assisting agencies.
Lawton intersection open after officials remove unknown device
On Sunday evening, law enforcement officials captured Ervin in Austin, Texas.
Vernon state hospital escapee captured in Texas
The estimated cost would be nearly $1.9 million for items like demolition, site preparation and...
Lawton City Council to consider new conceptual design for Shepler Park Tuesday

Latest News

The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in...
'This changes everything': First images from Webb telescope released
The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
Consumer Watch: Gas prices falling but how long will it last?
She plans to fight the ticket she received in court.
Texas woman says unborn baby counts as passenger in HOV lane
Renee Parsons was hospitalized for an accidental drug overdose. She says it happened after she...
Woman hospitalized after picking up $1 bill at McDonald’s