Tonight’s Food Truck Tuesday, features food, shopping, and music!

The Lawton Farmer’s Market is hosting a special guest tonight at Food Truck Tuesday, as the Wisconsin National Guard 132D Army band takes the stage!(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Farmer’s Market is hosting a special guest tonight at Food Truck Tuesday, as the Wisconsin National Guard 132D Army band takes the stage!

Members of the band, who are currently at Fort Sill for special training, will provide musical entertainment for the evening market.

It starts this afternoon at 4 p.m., giving residents a chance to pick up a delicious meal and some great entertainment, before it all shuts down at 7 p.m.

Officials with the market hope everyone will make it out, and show their support for our guests, the Wisconsin National Guard 132D Army Band.

For more information, click here.

