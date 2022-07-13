Expert Connections
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say

Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.(SCEMA)
By Carissa Simpson, Paige Hill and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Over a dozen people were rescued Tuesday night after flash flooding at Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg, according to officials.

Additionally, Sevier County representative Perrin Anderson confirmed that more than 400 people were evacuated from the campground.

Just before 11 p.m., Gatlinburg Fire Department crews initially responded to a call that 14 people were trapped at the campground due to flooding. At one time, first responders on the scene told WVLT that the water had gotten as high as a picnic table.

The rising water on Pittman Center Road prompted Sevier County Emergency Management Agency to warn people near the Greenbrier Island area to seek high ground immediately.

Many agencies have responded to multiple water rescues as water rises at Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg.

Crews rescued the people, and they were taken out of the area successfully. However, officials said they were continuing to search for others.

A temporary evacuation shelter was opened at the Pittman Center Elementary School for those displaced by the flooding overnight. The American Red Cross responded to the shelter and assisted those in need, officials said. Sixty-nine people took shelter there.

In a 2 a.m. update, the agency said water was continuing to recede.

Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Gatlinburg Fire Department, Sevier County Rescue Squad and multiple other agencies showed up to help those stranded.

There are no reports of injuries or the number of people stranded at this time, sheriff’s office officials said.

Emergency management officials said They said that cleanup and damage assessment is underway for the Pittman Center area.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

