7News First Alert Weather: The heat dome strengthens keeping triple digit heat in place

Rain chances limited next several days
A strengthening ridge of high pressure will allow temperatures to easily break the century mark over the next several days
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, mostly clear with good viewing conditions of the Buck Supermoon. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

On Thursday, mostly sunny skies with highs soaring back into the triple digits. There will be the chance for pop up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon & evening mainly south of the Red River. Storms that develop will be capable of heavy downpours and gusty winds. The overall coverage of rain for Texoma will be limited. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

The ridge of high pressure will expand across the Southern Plains allowing for temperatures to remain 5-10° above average and rain chances to shut off to end the workweek. Lower dewpoints will return early next week allowing temperatures to soar as high as 109°.

Rain chances will be extremely low over the weekend and for the beginning of next week. Drought conditions are expected to steadily worsen to end the month of July.

