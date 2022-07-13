7News First Alert Weather: Isolated rain chances today with slight cool-off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! The stationary front will continue to be situated along the Red River today. This will allow for mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies across Texoma, along with the “coolest” afternoon temperatures we will see through the next seven days. I put that in quotations because highs will still be in the low 100s, keeping our triple digits streak alive across much of the area. Far northern areas near I-40 could only get as high as the upper 90s, but in all regards that is still hot. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

A few hit/miss isolated showers and storms will fire up across Texoma this afternoon and evening, but will be few and far between, meaning that most will miss out on precipitation despite the wide coverage. Rain chances will fall off heading into the evening and nighttime hours. Skies overnight will be mostly clear, providing excellent sky conditions to see this month’s full moon, which also happens to be a very bright super-moon.

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming up by a few degrees as the stationary front dissipates. A lingering shower or two will be possible tomorrow, but most will remain sunny and dry.

Southerly winds return heading into the weekend, keeping up our warming trend as most will reach 105° by Saturday. A weak disturbance could make it’s way across the Southern Plains on Sunday, allowing for a couple isolated showers, but expect a hot and dry start to next week as the heat dome out west strengthens.

