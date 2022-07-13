Expert Connections
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance sheds light on error, which will cost the district millions

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Homeowners, parents, and educators living in the Cache school district may be in store for trying times, after a Comanche County Tax Assessor’s error over valued the community’s valuation by $51 million.

Preparations are already in the works for Cache Public Schools to scale back operations, and that’s just the beginning of it.

Tonight, 7News spoke with Superintendent Chad Hance, who oversees Cache Public Schools, and who brought this matter to light.

Comanche County Assessor Grant Edwards also released a statement this evening, apologizing for the valuation error.

Edwards said, in part, quote:

“On behalf of our entire team, I want to apologize for the Goodyear Valuation Error that was made in 2021. I agree with the statement from Cache’s Superintendent, Chad Hance, that transparency is extremely important”

He continued by saying, quote:

“More than a year passed before the error was caught and brought to our attention on June 22nd 2022, by Goodyear’s accounting firm.”

Edwards ended by adding that, quote:

“The valuation process involves many different entities and requires great attention to detail, and we take the responsibility of our role very seriously.”

He estimates that, if property taxes increase by 15%, taxes could be an extra $157 for homes worth $100,000.

Click here to read the original story.

The Assessor’s full statement is attached below.

