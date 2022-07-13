City of Lawton asks residents to be mindful of Bulk Collection Guidelines

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has released another statement about their monthly bulk pick-up today, urging residents to be more aware about what they place on the curb.

Officials would like to remind residents that certain items will not be picked up during bulk pick-up, even if they are placed in the designated area. Items allowed during bulk pick-up include, but is not limited to, household appliances, mattresses, tree debris and lumber. Items that do not qualify for bulk pick-up include, but at not limited to, household waste items that fit in your trash cart, bricks, concrete, tires and pool chemicals.

Officials have also noticed residents are not setting the items out at the appropriate time. Bulk pick-up items should be placed on the curb by 7 a.m. the day of your scheduled pick-up, and no earlier than 72 hours prior to collection day.

For a complete list of items that qualify or do not qualify for bulk pick-up, click here.

For a schedule of when the Solid Waste Collection Division will be in your neighborhood for bulk collection service, click here.

Residents who have questions about bulk pick-up or trash collection, can call the the Solid Waste Collection office at (580) 581-3428.

