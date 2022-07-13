EngageOK prepares teachers to educate the next generation of Oklahomans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - EngageOK hit Lawton High School today, giving teachers from across the region a chance to take part in the State Department of Education’s traveling conference.

This morning, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister hosted a panel discussion, giving students a chance to ask questions about the state’s approach to education.

Now, area teachers will spend the rest of the day on the other side of the chalkboard, learning new ways to engage students in their classrooms.

The conference offers over 100 different professional development sessions, two of them taught by State Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson.

Make sure to check in with KSWO later tonight, as we learn more about how the State of Oklahoma works to prepare teachers for the next generation of students.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.