Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

EngageOK prepares teachers to educate the next generation of Oklahomans

EngageOK hit Lawton High School today, giving teachers from across the region a chance to take...
EngageOK hit Lawton High School today, giving teachers from across the region a chance to take part in the State Department of Education’s traveling conference.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - EngageOK hit Lawton High School today, giving teachers from across the region a chance to take part in the State Department of Education’s traveling conference.

This morning, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister hosted a panel discussion, giving students a chance to ask questions about the state’s approach to education.

Now, area teachers will spend the rest of the day on the other side of the chalkboard, learning new ways to engage students in their classrooms.

The conference offers over 100 different professional development sessions, two of them taught by State Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson.

Make sure to check in with KSWO later tonight, as we learn more about how the State of Oklahoma works to prepare teachers for the next generation of students.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a letter to Cache Public Schools staff, parents, and local residents, Cache Superintendent...
Cache schools to lose millions due to county mistake
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
New charges have been filed against the Lawton man accused of firing shots into a home --...
New charges filed in Lawton drive by shooting that killed one person
One person is dead after a truck was hit by a train in Grady County
Duncan man dead after train and truck collide in Grady County
Homeowners, parents, and educators living in the Cache school district may be in store for...
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance sheds light on error, which will cost the district millions

Latest News

The City of Lawton will once again be performing utility cut-offs for non-payment, following...
City of Lawton asks residents to be mindful of Bulk Collection Guidelines
7News was joined by President of the Lawton/ Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers, Tony Washington, and...
Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers Heritage Banquet and Golf Tournament
7News was joined by President of the Lawton/ Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers, Tony Washington, and...
Buffalo Soldier Banquet interview
Time is running out for those who want to get registered to vote for the upcoming August...
Voter registration cutoff approaching for August elections