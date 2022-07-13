A fake Facebook post is making rounds in Southwest Oklahoma.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The post alleged that a woman in the picture impersonated a nurse and stole a 2-day-old baby boy from the local hospital in Duncan.

We checked with Lieutenant Bill Fitzhugh of the Duncan Police Department who said they didn’t receive any reports of a kidnapping happening at the hospital.

“Anytime that there’s something like that and they don’t believe it to be true they can contact the local law enforcement, which I would recommend before they send any money or play into the story that they are trying to put out there,” said Fitzhugh.

Cyndi Crook with the Duncan Regional Hospital says in an email quote, “This is fake and as you know, not everything on Face book is real. This is spreading around the country with numerous hospitals named in different locations but is 100% fake,” she said.

The exact same post was also shared in McCurtain County Texas, the only difference was the location.

