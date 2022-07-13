Joy Hofmeister tours Southwest Oklahoma listening to the communities needs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Citizens of southwest Oklahoma want their voice heard, and state superintendent Joy Hofmeister gave them her ear. She’s in Lawton visiting schools, Native American, and faith base centers to make sure locals in this area know she cares and wants to help.

Fawn Tsatoke, the President and Co-Founder of Kiowa missing and murdered indigenous people, said she’s grateful that anyone who is running for any type of position in the state of Oklahoma would want to come here and listen to them.

“So I was thankful just for the fact that she wanted to listen secondly because she actually did pay to our words and what we were saying. I watched her throughout the whole time answer the questions and she seems genuine,” said Tsatoke.

Fawn also said she has high hopes after this meeting, but she still has a few more questions in the future.

This wasn’t Joy Hofmeister’s only stop, she also visited Lawton Public schools, Boys & Girls Club, and St. John Baptist church.

“So I think it’s really important to be in the community, and not just to stay at the capitol complex and think that you can make decisions that are good. We have to listen to the people that these decisions impact. So that’s what I am doing today listening and learning,” said Hofmeister.

She said she has put over 5 hundred thousand miles on her car traveling across Oklahoma because she wants to hear in person about the communities needs.

" I want to take all that I have been receiving from community members who are saying, they want to support teachers in t classroom and our kid’s education and also equally important. Access to quality and affordable health care safe communities,” said Hofmeister

Kayyssa Whitley, the Vice president of the Kiowa missing and murdered indigenous people, said she has high hopes that Hofmeister will do something with the information given to her today.

“There was a lot of good information that was poured into her today and I think that all of the Indian countries are counting on her to take that information with her and actually do something about it. Because the reality of I is that we are people in need and she’s going to be in a position to help,” said Whitley.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.