Lawton barber teaching other barbers how to have a successful mindset

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dj Zackery, Ice Tre’s Barbershop owner has been touring different cities teaching barbers how to give men a full-service treatment.

Zachery said in the past men would only come to the barber shop for a haircut, and would have to go to different places for other grooming like bushy eyebrows and beard care. He said he teaches them how to do a complete grooming service and also how to teach a positive mindset.

“What I teach is the mindset shift from being in a small market like a place like Lawton and being able to position yourself to get the amount of money and paid grade like people in New York Miami or other places are getting, so usually its a mindset shift and educational shift,” he said.

Dj also said teaching these classes has made him feel great that he’s pouring his knowledge to other barbers so they can be successful as well.

