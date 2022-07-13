Lawton City Council approves Shepler Park conceptual design, LPS land transfer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new event center is planned for the city of Lawton.

Lawton City Council is taking the first step in giving Shepler Park, next to the Farmers Market, a makeover.

Members approved a conceptual design for it this afternoon.

The design for the event center includes a large lawn, a stage and playground.

Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said it’s the perfect spot -- next to the Farmers Market, where hundreds are picking up fresh produce weekly.

“When you do an event center like that, you’re hoping to bring in tourism and bring in dollars from out of town, but really, I mean for me, it’s just as important to have a place for people that live here to enjoy,” Rogalski said.

The estimated cost for the revitalization of the park is about $1.9 million.

Rogalski said the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority will meet soon to brainstorm fundraising ideas.

He said they may even put a sign with a QR code right in front of park so that people can easily contribute.

“Scan the little thing and then, oh look, you can donate right there because it’s a community facility and we really have to be behind it. A little bit from a lot of people is a lot of money,” Rogalski said.

Council members also voted to swap some park land with Lawton Public Schools.

Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said it’s a common sense trade.

“If you didn’t coordinate your efforts on maintaining the park, you may mow your half of the park one week and it may be a week or two later before the other entity would mow theirs and then it looks like the park was just halfway done,” Burk said.

Burk said the short-term goal is to consolidate and maintain the parks but long-term, there’s a vision for Lee West to become a regional park.

There’s a conceptual drawing for that included in the Parks Master Plan, and this exchange moves the city closer to making that dream a reality.

“I think it had an amphitheater and a couple of water features and walking tracks and parking, upgrade some of the facilities as far as the ball courts and things of that nature,” Burk said.

