Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers Heritage Banquet and Golf Tournament

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton/Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th Horse Calvary is hosting their annual Heritage banquet, happening at the end of this month.

7News was joined by President of the Lawton/ Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers, Tony Washington, and Trooper Robert McClain to talk more about the banquet, and their upcoming golf tournament.

The organizations first event, the Buffalo Soldiers 4-person Scramble Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, July 25 at the Fort Sill Golf Course.

Registration begins at 6 a.m., with a shotgun start at 7 a.m., followed by lunch, awards and a raffle at noon.

The entry fee is $240 per team, and the registration form can be found below.

The organizations first event, the Buffalo Soldiers 4-person Scramble Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, July 25 at the Fort Sill Golf Course.(KSWO)

Their annual Heritage banquet will take place Saturday, July 30, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lawton.

While the banquet isn’t until the 30th, the deadline to purchase tickets is this Friday.

Tickets are $50 per a person, and can be purchased here.

Money raised from the events will be used to sponsor scholarships, and towards the donation of an Amtryke for a child with special needs.

The Lawton/Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers annual Heritage banquet will take place Saturday, July 30, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lawton.(KSWO)

