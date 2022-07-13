Expert Connections
Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber hosts State of Tourism luncheon

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted their monthly luncheon this afternoon, with the focus being on tourism in Oklahoma.
By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted their monthly luncheon this afternoon, with the focus being on tourism in Oklahoma.

Krista Smith-Ratliff, the Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, says tourism is the third largest industry within Oklahoma, making it a vital asset to the state’s growth.

In fact, the Lawton Fort Sill area had a record-breaking year with tourism, thanks to our outdoor recreational activities, something that Ratliff hopes continues in the years to come.

“It’s been so amazing to see the transition from, a Lawton-Fort Sill that people aren’t familiar with, to a transition where people are like ‘oh yeah, I know where Lawton’s at, in southwest Oklahoma.’ And, that’s not only happening statewide, but nationwide, and that’s exactly what we want,” said Ratliff.

She says Lawton-Fort Sill is an amazing place, and they want it to get the recognition that it deserves.

