Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber hosts State of Tourism luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted their monthly luncheon this afternoon, with the focus being on tourism in Oklahoma.

Krista Smith-Ratliff, the Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, says tourism is the third largest industry within Oklahoma, making it a vital asset to the state’s growth.

In fact, the Lawton Fort Sill area had a record-breaking year with tourism, thanks to our outdoor recreational activities, something that Ratliff hopes continues in the years to come.

“It’s been so amazing to see the transition from, a Lawton-Fort Sill that people aren’t familiar with, to a transition where people are like ‘oh yeah, I know where Lawton’s at, in southwest Oklahoma.’ And, that’s not only happening statewide, but nationwide, and that’s exactly what we want,” said Ratliff.

She says Lawton-Fort Sill is an amazing place, and they want it to get the recognition that it deserves.

