LPD Chief named President of Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department Chief James Smith is taking on a new role, as President of the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police.

Smith has served as Vice President of the organization for several years. He was named President on July 7 at the OACP’s Annual Conference in Durant.

“As Association President, my goal is to continue to advance the science and art of law enforcement throughout the state,” Smith said. “I want to continue increasing the professionalism in policing by staying on the cutting edge of education, training, best practices and developing solid policies.”

The Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police was established in 1984 and currently has over 300 members in over 180 agencies and organizations across the State.

The term of the position is one year and will expire at the OACP Annual Conference in 2023.

