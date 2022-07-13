Expert Connections
New 30th Air Defense Artillery Commander welcomed to Fort Sill

Fort Sill held another change of command ceremony this morning, welcoming Colonel Tony Dedmond as the new 30th Air Defense Artillery Commander.
By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Dedmond replaces Colonel Parker, as he steps down from the position and prepares to take a new step in his career.

Growing up as an army brat, Dedmond is no stranger to Lawton.

Before his promotion, Colonel Tony Dedmond spent his time training on Fort Sill, which is why he’s excited to join the Lawton Community and make a positive impact.

“Looking forward to partnering with the town - with Lawton. I’m sure I’m going to get all of my leaders out there in the community either helping out with sports or helping out with volunteering in the soup kitchens, so it’s going to be a great ride, " said Dedmond.

“I love Lawton. My mom and my dad are here as well. They came in from Maryland. I drove them around town yesterday, and they said ‘this town has everything you need,” Dedmond continued.

With a multitude of achievements under his belt, Dedmond is prepared to make a lasting impact on Fort Sill, as well as the Lawton community.

