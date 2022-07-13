Spread the Word Ministries continues I am Stem camp for fourth year

Expert Connections
A summer camp aimed at giving kids hands-on experience in the fields of science and technology, was given a generous financial boost today.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A summer camp aimed at giving kids hands-on experience in the fields of science and technology, was given a generous financial boost today.

Spread the Word Ministries has hosted the I Am STEM camp for four years.

The 8-week camp focuses on kids from Kindergarten to 6th Grade, and offers the campers a look at various STEM topics through activities, events and field trips.

Today the camp was given a 10-thousand dollar check from area engineering group Garver, which will go towards reaching kids who may not normally have access to STEM education

Spread the Word Ministries Senior Pastor, Warren Winns told us why he believes the camp is so important to children in the community.

“We’re doing this because the kids that we have are unrepresented that it takes money it takes resources to do what we’re doing and these families don’t have that type of resource to go to the to the larger stem camps and that the more expensive stem camps,” said Winns.

Mary Elizabeth Mach of Garver Gives says they are preparing for the future, and helping communities cultivate the next generation will help to improve the success of each city.

“What we’re wanting to do is ultimately build that next generation of engineers which is so important for our community as well as the infrastructure and all those things we need to make a city successful and comfortable place to live,” said Mach.

Spread the Word says next year’s camp may be expanded to three sites and run for even longer, thanks to today’s donation.

