Voter registration cutoff approaching for August elections

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Time is running out for those who want to get registered to vote for the upcoming August elections.

July 29 will be the cut-off for anyone wishing to be eligible to vote in the Augutst 23 runoff primary elections and other local special elections.

For more information about how to register to vote, you can visit the election board’s website.

