Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Wednesdays With Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Events

Today, 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison on Fort Sill, about their upcoming events.
By Haley Wilson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s always a lot happening on Fort Sill, so we’re going to start having a representative join us every Wednesday afternoon to talk about what’s happening on post.

Today, 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison on Fort Sill, about their upcoming summer events such as their Wine and Paint on July 15th, Kids Fishing Tournament on July 16th, and their Yappy Hour, also on July 16th.

Plus, an update on LETRA’s new summer hours and why Lawton citizens might notice an increase in helicopter sightings.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events you can call (580) 442-5300.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a letter to Cache Public Schools staff, parents, and local residents, Cache Superintendent...
Cache schools to lose millions due to county mistake
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
New charges have been filed against the Lawton man accused of firing shots into a home --...
New charges filed in Lawton drive by shooting that killed one person
One person is dead after a truck was hit by a train in Grady County
Duncan man dead after train and truck collide in Grady County
Homeowners, parents, and educators living in the Cache school district may be in store for...
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance sheds light on error, which will cost the district millions

Latest News

A summer camp aimed at giving kids hands-on experience in the fields of science and technology,...
Spread the Word Ministries continues I am Stem camp for fourth year
A strengthening ridge of high pressure will allow temperatures to easily break the century mark...
7News First Alert Weather: The heat dome strengthens keeping triple digit heat in place
A summer camp aimed at giving kids hands-on experience in the fields of science and technology,...
I am Stem
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted their monthly luncheon this afternoon, with the...
Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber hosts State of Tourism luncheon