Wednesdays With Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s always a lot happening on Fort Sill, so we’re going to start having a representative join us every Wednesday afternoon to talk about what’s happening on post.

Today, 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison on Fort Sill, about their upcoming summer events such as their Wine and Paint on July 15th, Kids Fishing Tournament on July 16th, and their Yappy Hour, also on July 16th.

Plus, an update on LETRA’s new summer hours and why Lawton citizens might notice an increase in helicopter sightings.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events you can call (580) 442-5300.

