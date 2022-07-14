7News First Alert Weather: Isolated rain in North Texas counties as significant warming trend begins today

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! This morning is a little warmer and drier than what we’ve seen the past few days, which will ultimately lead to hotter temperatures this afternoon. Highs today will be around 105° as far southern and far eastern counties will be under a heat advisory through this evening. An air quality alert is in effect for Comanche county and the OKC metropolitan area today through 8:00 pm due to high concentrations of ozone, which will create unhealthy conditions for those with heart/lung disease, elderly, and children. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

The stationary front along the Red River is forecasted to dissipate later today, meaning that today is the last day to see any chance for precipitation until next week. A few isolated showers and storms will fire up across North Texas this afternoon, though coverage will be very limited as overall coverage will be low. Southwest Oklahoma unfortunately will remain dry.

Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph, as another warm morning is in store for Friday with lows in the low/mid 70s.

To end off the workweek, tomorrow will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures gradually climbing due to the building high pressure ridge and heat dome out west. This weekend will continue the warming trend, with the only relief coming from partly cloudy skies on Sunday and the possibility for a light shower or two to end off the weekend.

Next week will see dangerously high temperatures nearing the 110° mark, and that’s just air temperatures as heat indices could get higher than 110°. Little-to-no rain is expected as dry, sunny, and hot conditions look to prevail throughout the third week of July.

