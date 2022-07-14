988 is now the new suicide and crisis hotline

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -People struggling with their mental health can now call a 3 digit number.

The current 1-800 lifeline phone number will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis but this change makes it easier for everyone to remember.

This new number went into effect July 5th in Oklahoma and will be nation wide Saturday.

The director of communications for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, said this is just the beginning of expanding mental health care in Oklahoma.

“What we have had with this is an opportunity to do much more, right now in Oklahoma we are in process of expanding our crisis response system,” said Dismukes.

He said they are also working on providing mobile crisis services, as well as improving the transporting of patients in a mental health crisis.

Thomas Bond, Communications director for the ‘988′ call center says they have trained crisis intervention specialist who have experience dealing with various situations.

“We don’t try to define what a crisis is, anyone can call for whatever reason that they are concerned about and they can also call for a friend or a loved one,” said Bond.

Bond said they are able to handle about 80% of calls successfully. Both are very excited about what this means for mental health all around.

“I think this is a game changer in Oklahoma it’s something we have been looking for, for a long time that combined with all the changes within the system,” said Dismukes.

“At Solari our company mission is inspiring hope and that’s what we hope to be able to do for anyone who calls for any reason,” said Bond.

Dismukes also says the ‘988′ life line has a prompt for veterans so they can be helped by a veterans response professional.

Reporting in Lawton, Marilyn Cater 7News.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.