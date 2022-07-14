Apache issues Water Shortage Emergency

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Town officials in Apache have issued a Water Shortage Emergency due to heat and drought conditions.

In the order, officials say there is “reasonable concern” the water system will be unable, or within 60 days will become unable, to supply the full commercial and domestic needs, including for adequate fire protection.

They say the town is currently supplied by three wells, which have been running simultaneously, and have not been able to hold sufficient pressure.

Officials have restricted water use beginning immediately, which includes:

- Garden and landscape watering will be limited to one day per week. Even numbered addresses on Tuesday, and odd numbers on Thursday.

- Watering of grass is prohibited except for school athletic fields which can water one location per week on Wednesdays and for no longer than 2 hours.

- Splash pads will be closed

- Pools can use water to maintain “operational levels” but use of water to fill ponds or lakes is prohibited.

- Use of potable water at construction sites for dust control, compaction and wash-down is prohibited.

- Bulk water usage is prohibited unless an exception is granted by the Mayor or Vice Mayor when certain criteria is met.

- Washing of cars, trucks, trailers and other vehicles is prohibited unless taken to a commercial car wash.

The order will stay in effect for 30 days or until the proclamation is ended or extended.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.