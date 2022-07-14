Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Apache issues Water Shortage Emergency

Water shortage
Water shortage(KSLA)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Town officials in Apache have issued a Water Shortage Emergency due to heat and drought conditions.

In the order, officials say there is “reasonable concern” the water system will be unable, or within 60 days will become unable, to supply the full commercial and domestic needs, including for adequate fire protection.

They say the town is currently supplied by three wells, which have been running simultaneously, and have not been able to hold sufficient pressure.

Officials have restricted water use beginning immediately, which includes:

- Garden and landscape watering will be limited to one day per week. Even numbered addresses on Tuesday, and odd numbers on Thursday.

- Watering of grass is prohibited except for school athletic fields which can water one location per week on Wednesdays and for no longer than 2 hours.

- Splash pads will be closed

- Pools can use water to maintain “operational levels” but use of water to fill ponds or lakes is prohibited.

- Use of potable water at construction sites for dust control, compaction and wash-down is prohibited.

- Bulk water usage is prohibited unless an exception is granted by the Mayor or Vice Mayor when certain criteria is met.

- Washing of cars, trucks, trailers and other vehicles is prohibited unless taken to a commercial car wash.

The order will stay in effect for 30 days or until the proclamation is ended or extended.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The post alleged that a woman in the picture impersonated a nurse and stole a 2-day-old baby...
A fake Facebook post is making rounds in Southwest Oklahoma.
In a letter to Cache Public Schools staff, parents, and local residents, Cache Superintendent...
Cache schools to lose millions due to county mistake
In the last 24 hours, 7News learned that the CPS School Board met on Monday evening, the day...
‘A slap in the face’: Community reacts to Comanche Co. Assessor mistake
Homeowners, parents, and educators living in the Cache school district may be in store for...
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance sheds light on error, which will cost the district millions
FILE - Panasonic
Panasonic snubs Oklahoma over Tesla battery plant deal

Latest News

The City of Duncan announced road closures today, as they continue to work on street repairs...
City of Duncan to close roads, during street repair project
Telemundo Texoma
Telemundo Texoma 7/13/22
First Alert Forecast 6am
7News First Alert Weather: Isolated rain in North Texas counties as significant warming trend begins today
In the last 24 hours, 7News learned that the CPS School Board met on Monday evening, the day...
‘A slap in the face’: Community reacts to Comanche Co. Assessor mistake