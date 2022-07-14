Cache Superintendent releases statement, following complaints from district residents

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - New details on the Comanche County Assessor’s clerical error, which is costing communities across the county.

Cache Public Superintendent Chad Hance released another statement, following numerous comments from Cache School District residents.

Resident say Hance didn’t give proper warning about an important school board meeting about the issue on Monday, limiting input from the community.

Hance, however, said the meeting was properly posted and conducted under Oklahoma law, but that the decision was not final.

The board does plan to move forward, but Hance admits that officials are re-evaluating the scope of the original plan, which will sell $18 million in bonds to continue the planned renovation of the middle school, even after the county mistake.

He said the main focus now is meeting the needs of Cache students and fulfilling their obligation to voters, while also lessening the burden on local taxpayers.

