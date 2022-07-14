City of Duncan to close roads, during street repair project

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan announced road closures today, as they continue to work on street repairs throughout the city.

For approximately two weeks starting on Monday, July 18, Oak Avenue and 6th street will be closed during regular working hours.

Officials say local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times, in order to not inconvenience residents who live and work in the area.

They want to remind drivers to use caution and obey warning signs in the area, especially ‘no thru traffic’ signs.

The City of Duncan appreciates residents patience, as they continue working on this very important project.

