City of Lawton announces Payment Portal upgrade

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s Payment Portal will be down for a period of time this weekend, as they continue providing upgrades to the new system.

Officials say the portal will be down from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.

During that time, residents will not be able to access account information or make a payment.

The City of Lawton would like to apologize to residents for any inconvenience.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.