City of Lawton announces Payment Portal upgrade
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s Payment Portal will be down for a period of time this weekend, as they continue providing upgrades to the new system.
Officials say the portal will be down from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.
During that time, residents will not be able to access account information or make a payment.
The City of Lawton would like to apologize to residents for any inconvenience.
