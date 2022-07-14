Expert Connections
City of Lawton announces Payment Portal upgrade

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s Payment Portal will be down for a period of time this weekend, as they continue providing upgrades to the new system.

Officials say the portal will be down from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.

During that time, residents will not be able to access account information or make a payment.

The City of Lawton would like to apologize to residents for any inconvenience.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

