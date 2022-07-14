H.E. Bailey Turnpike officially PlatePay from Lawton to OKC

Expert Connections
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Ok. (KSWO) - As of 2 p.m. Thursday, H.E. Bailey Turnpike, or I-44, has officially completed its transition to PlatePay, cashless tolling, between Lawton and Oklahoma City.

This means that drivers will no longer need to stop at a toll booth to utilize the turnpike.

Instead, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says, PlatePay cameras will photograph each passing vehicle’s license plate, and send the registered owner an invoice.

Driver’s can also purchase a PIKEPASS sticker, which allows them to pay turnpike tolls in advance, at a discounted rate.

PIKEPASS is also accepted by multiple other states surrounding Oklahoma, allowing travelers to us their pass on toll roads across the U.S..

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says, current PIKEPASS customers are not required to make any changes to their account, and can continue to travel Oklahoma turnpikes without complaint.

For more information about PIKEPASS, click here.

For up-to-date traffic information, click here.

