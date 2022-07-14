Expert Connections
LFD battles structure fire in north Lawton

A Lawton firefighter battles the flames during a structure fire at 13th and Andrews on Thursday...
A Lawton firefighter battles the flames during a structure fire at 13th and Andrews on Thursday afternoon.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Heavy smoke could be seen from across the city, as the Lawton Fire Department battled a structure fire in north Lawton.

Emergency crews were called to the fire a little after noon Thursday, after a structure near 13th and Andrews went up in flames.

Firefighters are worked to contain the blaze, which had engulfed the structure.

Our Assistant New Director, Jarred Burk, was on the scene and said a power line is down on scene, but there is no word on whether it helped caused the fire.

Information is very limited at this time, so we do not know if the structure was occupied or abandoned at the time of the fire.

Make sure to check back with 7News for updates, as we learn more about this developing story.

