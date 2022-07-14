Non-profit working to expand internet access in SW Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ‘Connected Nation Texas’ is eyeing counties in southwest Oklahoma to help expand broadband.

The program is a non-profit organization that works to expand access to, and increase the adoption of broadband. Representatives visited the Lawton community on Thursday, to do broadband assessments, and determine areas needing improvement.

Broadband Solutions Manager Catherine Krantz says the Texas program was hired by the ‘Pretty Foundation’ in Wichita Falls, to assess the service area, which includes Comanche, Stephens, Cotton, Tillman, Jefferson, and Jackson counties.

“We’re in Lawton to introduce our community engagement for Comanche County. It is around a six-month process, where we gather data about the broadband needs in the community. We help communities understand where their obstacles to internet access are, what the barriers to adoption are, where there’s opportunities to improve. We help communities understand what they need, to do to truly breach the digital divide for their communities,” said Krantz.

Krantz says the final product will be a planning document communities can use, to make long-term planning decisions, and will help solve those issues.

