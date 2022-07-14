Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Non-profit working to expand internet access in SW Oklahoma

‘Connected Nation Texas’ is eyeing counties in southwest Oklahoma to help expand broadband.
‘Connected Nation Texas’ is eyeing counties in southwest Oklahoma to help expand broadband.(kswo)
By Mark Rigsby and Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ‘Connected Nation Texas’ is eyeing counties in southwest Oklahoma to help expand broadband.

The program is a non-profit organization that works to expand access to, and increase the adoption of broadband. Representatives visited the Lawton community on Thursday, to do broadband assessments, and determine areas needing improvement.

Broadband Solutions Manager Catherine Krantz says the Texas program was hired by the ‘Pretty Foundation’ in Wichita Falls, to assess the service area, which includes Comanche, Stephens, Cotton, Tillman, Jefferson, and Jackson counties.

“We’re in Lawton to introduce our community engagement for Comanche County. It is around a six-month process, where we gather data about the broadband needs in the community. We help communities understand where their obstacles to internet access are, what the barriers to adoption are, where there’s opportunities to improve. We help communities understand what they need, to do to truly breach the digital divide for their communities,” said Krantz.

Krantz says the final product will be a planning document communities can use, to make long-term planning decisions, and will help solve those issues.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The post alleged that a woman in the picture impersonated a nurse and stole a 2-day-old baby...
A fake Facebook post is making rounds in Southwest Oklahoma
In the last 24 hours, 7News learned that the CPS School Board met on Monday evening, the day...
‘A slap in the face’: Community reacts to Comanche Co. Assessor mistake
In a letter to Cache Public Schools staff, parents, and local residents, Cache Superintendent...
Cache schools to lose millions due to county mistake
Homeowners, parents, and educators living in the Cache school district may be in store for...
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance sheds light on error, which will cost the district millions
FILE - Panasonic
Panasonic snubs Oklahoma over Tesla battery plant deal

Latest News

Telemundo Weather Update 7/14
Telemundo Weather Update 7/14
The Walters Roundup Club Rodeo is kicking off their annual rodeo weekend!
Walters Roundup Club Rodeo weekend kicks off
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, H.E. Bailey Turnpike, or I-44, has officially completed its transition...
H.E. Bailey Turnpike officially PlatePay from Lawton to OKC
A Lawton firefighter battles the flames during a structure fire at 13th and Andrews on Thursday...
LFD battles structure fire in north Lawton