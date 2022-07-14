Expert Connections
Oklahoma Regional Food Bank announces provisional Leadership Council members

As they continue to build their vision of an Oklahoma where no one goes hungry, the Regional...
As they continue to build their vision of an Oklahoma where no one goes hungry, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma announced the selection of new young professionals to joining its Leadership Council Group VIII.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - As they continue to build their vision of an Oklahoma where no one goes hungry, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma announced the selection of new young professionals to joining its Leadership Council Group VIII.

New members to the council will spend the next year learning about the programs and vision of the Food Bank, as they work together to raise awareness about hunger in Oklahoma through participation in special volunteer opportunities, networking and social events.

Following their first provisional year, Leadership Council Group VIII members will be eligible for full Leadership Council membership, allowing them to continue being an advocate to end hunger in Oklahoma.

For more information, or a full list of new members, click here.

