‘A slap in the face’: Community reacts to Comanche Co. Assessor mistake

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - “A slap in the face” -- that’s how one Cache area resident is describing the Comanche County Tax Assessor’s mistake that taxpayers will apparently suffer for and the lack of transparency from Cache Public Schools about a special board meeting that discussed the mistake.

The assessor’s office made a major error last year, which was just discovered.

CPS Superintendent Chad Hance told 7News it will cost the district millions and cause property taxes for people who live in that area to go up.

In the last 24 hours, 7News learned that the CPS School Board met on Monday evening, the day before news about the assessor’s mistake broke to decide what the district’s next steps would be financially.

The mistake happened when a Comanche County deputy assessor used incorrect data that resulted in a decrease in tax revenue. That tax revenue funds the schools.

The Cache School Board faced an important decision: do something, or do nothing. Board members unanimously voted to split projects already in the works and move forward.

Jessica Boyer is a Cache native with a few kids who attend the district. She’s worried about how this might impact her children’s’ education.

“The school is already overloaded with kids as it is,” Boyer said. “The classroom sizes are at max capacity as it is. Now with this, we’re being told that classroom sizes are going to get even bigger and teachers are going to be cut. Now they’re suffering, kids and teachers, and it’s not right.”

Boyer said she wants to know why she and other parents weren’t notified about the meeting by the district before that vote happened.

“As a school, we should’ve been aware of it,” Boyer said. “All the parents should have been aware of it. What had happened, what transpired and parents need to have a say so in that as well because I don’t think two major projects should be going forward when there’s no money.”

On the other side of Comanche County, Elgin Mayor JJ Francais is concerned about how this mistake will affect his own town.

“In future years, if that ambulance service requires a tax subsidy like many of the counties around us, that’s going to put an undie burden, a really heavy burden actually, on the voters of Cache and really compel them to vote no, even though Cache, Elgin and rural Comanche County still need an ambulance service,” Francais said.

He said when he publicizes meetings in Elgin, and it’s for an important issue, people usually show up to have their voices heard.

“I think that’s important here is that the public, the residents of Cache Public School district weren’t told that this is an important meeting and that something that impacts them will be decided, and I think if they were, many of them would have showed up,” Francais said.

County Assessor Grant Edwards originally agreed to an interview with us, but then called back to cancel, saying District Attorney Kyle Cabelka advised him not to talk to 7News.

Our team reached out to Hance for comment about the special board meeting. We haven’t heard back from him.

Below is the CPS Board Meeting Item discussing the district’s future.

5. Discuss and vote to take action or vote to take no action on financial options regarding the 22 Bond Issue, Purchase of LCS, and clerical error made by the Comanche County Assessor’s office regarding the 22SY Net Assessed Valuation.

Options are below: Option 1: Do nothing and not issue any bonds from the 2022 bond proposal except the $1.3 million already received a) Use the $1.3 million as partial payment for LCS b) Do not purchase LCS property

Option 2: Split the projects a) Construct and finish the Middle School project issuing approximately $18,250,000 in revenue bonds giving us approximately $13.37 million in construction dollars. The budget for the Middle School is $11 million and we could use the excess to pay off a big portion of the LCS debt with these funds. We could refinance the remaining balance with the bank lowering the payment and not have our building fund be in jeopardy. This would keep our millage rate at approximately 40 mills if there is no growth or no decline in valuation. b) We would still have approximately $16,845,000 for the new Field House which we could issue at a later date (3 years, 5 years, 10 years, etc.)

Option 3: Complete the bond issue as passed and issue the full amount of the bonds which would significantly increase our sinking fund millage or keep it at approximately 45 mills. a) Purchase LCS using building fund with a yearly payment of $262,000.

