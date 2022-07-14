Walters Roundup Club Rodeo weekend kicks off
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Walters Roundup Club Rodeo is kicking off their annual rodeo weekend!
They are kicking the festivities off with a parade in Walters on Thursday at 5 p.m., off Broadway Street.
After the parade, the rodeo will be just down the road at the Max Philips Arena.
It starts at 8 p.m., and will begin at the same time on Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are only $8, and kids 4 and under get in free!
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.