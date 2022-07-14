Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Wholesale inflation in June surged 11.3% from a year ago

Inflation has surged by 9.1%, according to new data released Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier, the latest painful reminder that inflation is running hot through the American economy.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the U.S. producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — rose at the fastest pace since hitting a record 11.6% in March.

Last month’s jump in wholesale inflation was led by energy prices, which soared 54% from a year earlier. But even excluding food and energy prices, which can swing wildly from month to month, producer prices in June jumped 8.2% from June 2021. On a month-to-month basis, wholesale inflation rose a substantial 1.1% from May to June.

Thursday’s report on wholesale prices came a day after the Labor Department reported that surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted consumer inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the biggest yearly increase since 1981.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The post alleged that a woman in the picture impersonated a nurse and stole a 2-day-old baby...
A fake Facebook post is making rounds in Southwest Oklahoma.
In a letter to Cache Public Schools staff, parents, and local residents, Cache Superintendent...
Cache schools to lose millions due to county mistake
In the last 24 hours, 7News learned that the CPS School Board met on Monday evening, the day...
‘A slap in the face’: Community reacts to Comanche Co. Assessor mistake
Homeowners, parents, and educators living in the Cache school district may be in store for...
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance sheds light on error, which will cost the district millions
FILE - Panasonic
Panasonic snubs Oklahoma over Tesla battery plant deal

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
Twitter outage reported
Alex Murdaugh may be indicted on murder charges.
Attorney may face charges in slayings of wife, son
Members of the public watch a 360º visual animated panoramic montage of notable work by the...
Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 20 in Ukraine