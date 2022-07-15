7News First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry heading into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Friday! Today will be yet another day in the triple digits. Highs are expected to be a few degrees above 100 degrees. Dew points will be on the lower end today so heat indices will be minimal. Skies today will be mostly sunny with south winds 5 to 10 mph. The weekend will be no different with highs above 100 degrees an south wind 5 to 15 mph. Sunday skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 100s with winds from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. There’s a slight chance of rain for Sunday evening for counties along I-40 in southwest Oklahoma. The drought is starting to set back in for southwest Oklahoma and Texas. The updated drought monitor shows Texoma in a severe drought and some places in extreme drought in western counties of Texas.

If you find yourself outside this weekend take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated!

Monday temperatures will be above 100 degrees for most of Texoma with dew points remaining low. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph.

This next week temperatures will only crank up. Throughout next week temperatures will be close to 110 degrees for Lawton. Winds will be from the south and southeast anywhere between 5 and 15 mph. Most places will remain dry and hot but there is a chance of rain Wednesday morning for counties north of the Red River. Thursday another higher chance of rain is possible for the evening. Counties north of the Red River in southwest Oklahoma have more coverage possible but some rain will be possible for counties in Texas as well.

These temperatures are going to continue to be hot as long as we stay in this summer pattern. Temperatures are expected stay this way going into August.

Most place this weekend and next week will be dry and hot!

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

