7News First Alert Weather: Drought worsens and triple digit heat stays locked in

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, once hit and miss showers and storms come to an end this evening skies will become clear with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-15 mph.

On Friday, mostly sunny with highs soaring to 104-106 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. It is strongly recommended to avoid the peak heating hours of the day.

Due to a lack of measurable rainfall since mid-June, drought conditions have worsened across all of Texoma with an exceptional drought returning for parts of Childress, Cottle, and King counties. There is a flash drought elsewhere meaning the rapid onset or intensification of an ongoing drought. Factors that have contributed to this besides below average rainfall includes persistent triple digit heat and limited cloud cover during the afternoons. Some local impacts include a noticeable decrease in soil moisture and even damage to crops that have already been planted.

The heat dome will reign supreme across the Southern Plains with high temperatures staying 7-15° above average for the next two weeks. Unfortunately, rain will be extremely limited after this evening, ultimately leading to drought conditions progressively becoming worse by the end of the month.

