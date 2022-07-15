Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Drought worsens and triple digit heat stays locked in

First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, once hit and miss showers and storms come to an end this evening skies will become clear with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-15 mph.

On Friday, mostly sunny with highs soaring to 104-106 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. It is strongly recommended to avoid the peak heating hours of the day.

Due to a lack of measurable rainfall since mid-June, drought conditions have worsened across all of Texoma with an exceptional drought returning for parts of Childress, Cottle, and King counties. There is a flash drought elsewhere meaning the rapid onset or intensification of an ongoing drought. Factors that have contributed to this besides below average rainfall includes persistent triple digit heat and limited cloud cover during the afternoons. Some local impacts include a noticeable decrease in soil moisture and even damage to crops that have already been planted.

The heat dome will reign supreme across the Southern Plains with high temperatures staying 7-15° above average for the next two weeks. Unfortunately, rain will be extremely limited after this evening, ultimately leading to drought conditions progressively becoming worse by the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The post alleged that a woman in the picture impersonated a nurse and stole a 2-day-old baby...
A fake Facebook post is making rounds in Southwest Oklahoma
In the last 24 hours, 7News learned that the CPS School Board met on Monday evening, the day...
‘A slap in the face’: Community reacts to Comanche Co. Assessor mistake
In a letter to Cache Public Schools staff, parents, and local residents, Cache Superintendent...
Cache schools to lose millions due to county mistake
FILE - Panasonic
Panasonic snubs Oklahoma over Tesla battery plant deal
Homeowners, parents, and educators living in the Cache school district may be in store for...
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance sheds light on error, which will cost the district millions

Latest News

Apache's water restriction went into effect immediately... and will last at least 30 days. For...
Apache City Officials Discuss Water Emergency
People struggling with their mental health can now call a 3 digit number.
988 is now the new suicide and crisis hotline
Telemundo Texoma
Telemundo 7/14/22
New details on the Comanche County Assessor’s clerical error, which is costing communities...
Cache Superintendent releases statement, following complaints from district residents