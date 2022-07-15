7News First Alert Weather: Electric bills will continue to climb as the dangerous heat sticks around

Expert Connections
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and a typical summertime night with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Saturday, bright and sunny with highs soaring to 105-107°. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph.

On Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds with no relief expected as highs easily soar into the triple digits by lunchtime. Winds will be out of the south and briefly shift to the north at 10-15 mph. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out for portions of southwest Oklahoma.

Here are some heat safety tips to keep in mind if you plan on being outdoors over the weekend.

1. Take frequent breaks in shaded areas

2. Stay hydrated and apply sunscreen

3. Wear loose fitted and light colored clothing

4. Keep children and pets out of closed vehicles

The heat dome will reign supreme across the Southern Plains with high temperatures staying 7-15° above average for the next two weeks. Unfortunately, rain will be extremely limited leading to drought conditions progressively becoming worse by the end of the month.

