Apache City Officials Discuss Water Emergency

Apache's water restriction went into effect immediately... and will last at least 30 days. For the duration of the restriction Apache residents can water lands
By Cameron Joiner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Apache’s water restriction went into effect immediately and will last at least 30 days.

For the duration of the restriction, Apache residents can water landscaping around their home, but not their yards, one day a week.

Even numbered houses can water on Tuesdays and odd numbered houses on Thursdays.

“We’re asking everyone to cut down on their outside watering as much as possible,” said Gena Montgomery, Apache Town Clerk and Treasurer.

The restriction is an attempt to combat the dip in water pressure in the town’s wells caused by severe temperatures and drought.

The low water pressure makes some worry about whether there would be enough pressure to fight a fire.

Bobby Claborn, an Apache water department employee and former firefighter, encourages the public to do their part to help relieve the pressure on the water supply.

“For fire protection, please go by our mandatory restriction that way if your house catches on fire we can respond to it and they can put it out or they can catch it quick,” said Claborn.

Montgomery says when water is scarce, the fire stations ability to fight fires outweighs the need to water a lawn.

“Those that have a nice garden or a really nice yard want to be able to water, and although we do understand that, the bigger picture is the fire hazard that we face with these droughts and the high temperatures,” said Montgomery.

In addition to restrictions on watering lawns, irrigation of grass is prohibited except for School Athletic fields, which can be watered for 2 hours on Wednesdays.

The Park Splash Pad will also be closed for the duration of the 30 days.

“After 30 days, we’ll evaluate again and if we have to, we will go another 30 days,” said Claborn.

