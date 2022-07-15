Expert Connections
CCDH provides sensory-friendly vaccine clinic

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma has partnered with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to provide sensory-friendly vaccine clinics around the state.

Officials with the foundation said the clinics are designed to help individuals and family members feel more comfortable, by being in a setting that is equipped to accommodate special needs.

Today, they held a clinic at the Comanche County Health Department, but before getting started their nurses had to have special training.

Prior to the clinic, they specialized training for autism and other disabilities, along with special sensory kits used during the clinic.

Janene Atchley, District Nurse Manager, shared a few details about the special training.

“Whenever they underwent the training there were some helpful tips to deal with children, especially, with sensory sensitivity. So, low lights, keeping a calm environment, how to handle certain situations, and so we’re checking in clients in the auditorium here,” said Atchley.

Lawton is the third in the Foundation’s schedule to provide five clinics for the summer of 2022, with Ardmore and Tulsa being the last two stops.

For more information, click here.

