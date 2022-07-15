City of Lawton searches for oldest Lawtonian for 121st Birthday Celebration

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Preparations for the City of Lawton’s 121st Birthday have begun, and city officials are searching for a special resident to help the celebrate!

The birthday celebration will be held on August 4, with a reception at McMahon Memorial Auditorium starting at 5 p.m., with hope that the oldest living Lawton resident will cut the cake!

So, the search is currently underway for the oldest Lawtonian, someone who was born in Lawton and still lives here.

Eligible residents who are interested in being considered, can send their name, birth date and contact information to publicaffairs@lawtonok.gov.

Residents can also choose to nominate eligible friends and family members.

