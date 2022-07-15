Expert Connections
Fire breaks out in abandoned structure near Geronimo

A grass and structure fire broke out near Geronimo, causing heavy smoke to be seen from I-44.
A grass and structure fire broke out near Geronimo, causing heavy smoke to be seen from I-44.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - A grass and structure fire broke out near Geronimo, causing heavy smoke to be seen from I-44.

The Geronimo Fire Department responded to the call around 10 a.m. at 4500 SW Burk Road.

Our photographer on scene, said by the time he arrived the flames had engulfed the structure.

Luckily, it was allegedly abandoned, and at this time no injures have been reported.

It took firefighters about an hour to contain the blaze, but the cause has not been determined at this time.

